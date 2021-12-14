JOE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.50 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, JOE has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00004020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $269.72 million and approximately $18.50 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.78 or 0.08011569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,393.85 or 1.00243189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00053389 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 141,915,057 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

