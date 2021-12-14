Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.71.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a market cap of $443.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.