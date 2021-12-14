Johnson Matthey (JMAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Johnson Matthey (LON: JMAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($38.46) to GBX 2,290 ($30.26). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($37.00) price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.66) to GBX 2,800 ($37.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,510 ($33.17) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($38.32) to GBX 2,500 ($33.04). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($38.46) to GBX 2,290 ($30.26). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,510 ($33.17) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($39.65) to GBX 2,900 ($38.32). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,150 ($41.63) to GBX 2,910 ($38.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

JMAT traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,981 ($26.18). 395,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,439.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,801.99. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($44.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.54) per share, for a total transaction of £322.68 ($426.43). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 45 shares of company stock worth $114,033.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

