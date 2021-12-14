Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $257.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.