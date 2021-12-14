JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target to €36.00

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.08) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAIFF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, October 11th.

RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

