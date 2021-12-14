JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $11.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.13. 11,750,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,985,114. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

