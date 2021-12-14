JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Price Target to 12.70

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 11.50 to 12.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,205. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

