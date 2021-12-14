JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to 400.00

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 455.00 to 400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BCKIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.12.

Babcock International Group stock remained flat at $$3.88 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

