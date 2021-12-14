JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target to 160.00

Senior (OTC:SNIRF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 190.00 to 160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SNIRF stock remained flat at $2.43 on Tuesday.

Get Senior alerts:

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.