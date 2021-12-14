JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to 1,245.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $$39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.10.
Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile
