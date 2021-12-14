JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to 1,245.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KMERF remained flat at $$39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

