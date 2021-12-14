JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Price Target to 6.00

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.60 to 6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of TKYVY remained flat at $$3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
