JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Price Target to 6.00

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5.60 to 6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TKYVY remained flat at $$3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

Get Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.