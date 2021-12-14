JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Price Target to 166.50

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 160.00 to 166.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSZKY remained flat at $$11.42 on Tuesday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

