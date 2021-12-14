JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Target Price to SEK 305

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 310 to SEK 305 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ETTYF. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

ETTYF remained flat at $$31.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.