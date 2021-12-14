JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,090.60 ($14.41) and last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.47). Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,090.60 ($14.41).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,071.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,052.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

