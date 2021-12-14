Kava (KAVA) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00006994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $487.24 million and $66.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00180204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00524555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 153,821,142 coins and its circulating supply is 143,883,642 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.