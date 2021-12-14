Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 305,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

