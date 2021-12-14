KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $262,956.40 and $141,452.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00198780 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.