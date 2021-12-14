Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kirby worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

KEX opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.50. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

