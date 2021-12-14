Knekted (KNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $41,683.71 and approximately $19.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Get Knekted alerts:

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

