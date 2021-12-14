Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan Sells 100,000 Shares

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KRYS stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 13,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,305. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

