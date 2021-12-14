Kuende (KUE) Trading 1,974.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 3,777.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Kuende has a total market cap of $13.87 million and $1.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 1,974.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis (GNO) traded 10,202,161.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 3,979,651.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12,714,423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1,881,988.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 4,902,270% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 14,574,150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 10,352,609.5% against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 4,276,601.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 8,575,335.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

