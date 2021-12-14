Kusama Hits One Day Volume of $74.77 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $74.77 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $278.99 or 0.00593154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.00 or 0.08004650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,280.91 or 1.00522542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

