Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.07 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 74.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $50.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $480.28 or 0.00008570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 57.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 19,850% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.67 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 9,476,585.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627,065.41 or 0.11189478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13,979.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Boba Network (BOBA) traded up 1,023,271.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,362.57 or 0.00541796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16,528.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.45 or 0.00077916 BTC.

Everest (ID) traded 14,106,400% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,773.13 or 0.00620498 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 216,313.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.61 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded 3,555,975.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,487.99 or 0.00401280 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 8,025,256.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737,660,323.81 or 310.07152000 BTC.

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 14,806,547.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162,802.24 or 0.02905075 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.