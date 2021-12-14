Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.25. 7,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 172,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,025 shares of company stock worth $167,034. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

