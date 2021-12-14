Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the November 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAAA opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at $123,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $901,000.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

