Landshare (LAND) Trading Down 29.7% Over Last Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00008995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $796,803.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00198780 BTC.

Landshare Profile

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare's total supply is 3,791,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,684 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

