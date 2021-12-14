Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.