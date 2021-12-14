Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a C$45.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.