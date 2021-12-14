Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. Lennar has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

