Litecoin Price Reaches $149.26 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $149.26 or 0.00315977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,188,507 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

