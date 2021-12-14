Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.18% of Littelfuse worth $79,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $306.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.39. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

