Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $72,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

