Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$99.55, with a volume of 219900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.05.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.65.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$577,541.67.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

