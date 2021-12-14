Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

