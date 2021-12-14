Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Trading Down 3.7%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 65,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Logiq Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

