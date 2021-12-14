$LONDON (LONDON) Hits Market Cap of $916,684.56

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, $LONDON has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. $LONDON has a market cap of $916,684.56 and $638.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.03 or 0.07937408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.45 or 1.00088974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

