London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,738 ($128.69).

LSEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($136.12) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($117.48) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($132.15) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($145.37) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer acquired 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($88.28) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($441,390.25).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 6,808 ($89.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,158.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,585.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,502 ($85.93) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($132.28).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

