Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.32

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

