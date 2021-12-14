Lotto Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. Lotto has a market cap of $33.85 million and approximately $5,212.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00315853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

