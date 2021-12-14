Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Down 5.1%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.28. 1,292,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,376,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

