Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 376,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,292. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

