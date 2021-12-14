Lundin Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: LNDNF) recently:

12/10/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/30/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a SEK 410 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/26/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/21/2021 – Lundin Energy AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$37.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.