Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 11,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after buying an additional 1,271,081 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after buying an additional 2,456,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

