Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $59,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after purchasing an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $222.54 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

