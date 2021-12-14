Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

MAL stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95. Magellan Aerospace has a twelve month low of C$8.55 and a twelve month high of C$11.73.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.