Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the November 15th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.