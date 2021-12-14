MakiSwap (MAKI) Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $181,292.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

