Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 4,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

