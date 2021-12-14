MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman Sells 10,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,340. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

