Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Buys 6,152 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

